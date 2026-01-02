Giants Rule Out WR Wan’Dale Robinson For Week 18, Among Six Players

The New York Giants officially ruled out CB Cor’Dale Flott (Knee), S Jevon Holland (Knee/Concussion), TE Theo Johnson (Illness), OL Evan Neal (Neck), DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches Sr. (Ankle/Toe), and WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Rib) from Week 18, per Dan Salomone of the team’s site.

It concludes a career year for Robinson, who eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Robinson, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. He was named second-team All-SEC in 2021 and was also the MVP of the 2022 Citrus Bowl. He spent two years at the University of Nebraska before transferring to Kentucky.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $8,185,156, including a signing bonus of $3,132,840.

In 2025, Robinson appeared in 16 games for the Giants and recorded 92 receptions on 140 targets for 1,014 yards (11.0 YPC) and four touchdowns.