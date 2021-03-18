Giants Scheduled To Host LB Brandon Copeland For Visit

According to Michael Rothstein, the Giants are another team on the visit schedule for former Patriots LB Brandon Copeland.

Copeland already has a visit set up with the Falcons as he explores his options for the next stop in his career.

Copeland, 29, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Pennsylvania back in 2013. He lasted just a few months with the team before he was waived and later caught on with the Titans during his rookie season.

After a year in Tennessee, Copeland signed a one-year contract with the Lions and returned to Detroit on a one-year, $615,000 exclusive rights contract the following year. The Jets signed Copeland to a contract in 2018 and he returned to New York last year on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million.

The Patriots signed Copeland to a one-year contract last offseason.

In 2020, Copeland appeared in six games and recorded 11 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and no sacks.