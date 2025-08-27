Giants Sign 13 To PS, Among Other Moves

The Giants announced the signing of 13 players to their practice squad on Wednesday following roster cuts.

The following is a list of players joining New York’s taxi squad:

New York also claimed S Beau Brade off waivers from the Ravens and CB Rico Payton from the Saints.

In corresponding moves, the Giants waived CB Korie Black and terminated the contract of veteran WR Gunner Olszewski.

Smith-Marsette, 25, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round out of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. Minnesota opted to waive him coming out of the preseason in his second season, and he was then claimed by the Bears.

Chicago elected to cut him loose, and he then caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Kansas City re-signed Smith-Marsette to a futures contract in February of 2023 before trading him to Carolina. He returned to the Panthers on a one-year deal in 2024 before being waived at the start of the regular season and catching on with the Giants.

Smith-Marsette re-signed with the Giants this offseason.

In 2024, Smith-Marsette appeared in 15 games for the Giants and returned 29 punts for 228 yards (7.9 average) and 11 kickoffs for 381 yards and a touchdown.