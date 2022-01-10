Giants Sign Eight To Futures Deals

The New York Giants announced Monday that they’ve signed the following players to futures contracts:

QB Brian Lewerke LB Trent Harris LB Omari Cobb OT Devery Hamilton TE Jake Hausmann DT David Moa DE/OLB Niko Lalos WR Travis Toivonen

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Lewerke, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.287 million dollar rookie contract with the Patriots and was on and off of their practice squad in 2020.

The Giants signed Lewerke last summer and eventually re-signed him to their practice squad, where he spent the entire 2021 season.

During his college career at Michigan State, Lewerke completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 8,293, 47 touchdowns and 32 interceptions over the course of four seasons and 41 games. He also rushed for 1,255 yards and 10 touchdowns.