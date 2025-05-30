Giants Sign First-Round QB Jaxson Dart

The New York Giants announced they have signed first-round QB Jaxson Dart to a rookie contract.

Dart locks it in 🖋️ pic.twitter.com/qTKtRMO4MU — New York Giants (@Giants) May 30, 2025

New York now has just two remaining unsigned picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Signed 1 25 Jaxson Dart QB Signed 3 65 Darius Alexander DT 4 105 Cam Skattebo RB 5 154 Marcus Mbow OL Signed 7 219 Thomas Fidone II TE Signed 7 246 Korie Black CB Signed

Dart, 21, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 2 player in Utah and the No. 13 overall QB in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to USC in December 2020 and spent one year there before entering the transfer portal. He committed to Ole Miss and spent the next three seasons there.

The Giants used the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Dart. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $16,954,982 contract that includes a $8,970,895 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Dart appeared in 45 games over four seasons and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 393 times for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns.