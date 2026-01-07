Giants Sign G Jake Kubas To Futures Deal

The New York Giants officially signed G Jake Kubas to a futures contract on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Kubas, 25, originally signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State in 2024. He wound up cracking New York’s active roster as a rookie but was cut coming out of this year’s preseason.

He re-signed with the Giants’ practice squad and spent the entire 2025 season there.

In 2024, Kubas appeared in five games and started three times at guard.