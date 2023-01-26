Giants Sign WR David Sills & DB Terrell Burgess To Futures Deals

According to Art Stapleton, the giants signed DB Terrell Burgess and WR David Sills to futures deals on Thursday.

Here’s the updated list of players the Giants have signed to futures deals:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Sills, 26, wound up going undrafted out of West Virginia back in 2019. He later signed on with the Bills, but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Giants signed Sills to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of the unit ever since.

In 2022, Sills appeared in nine games and recorded 11 receptions, 106 yards (9.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.