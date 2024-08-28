Giants Signed 15 Players To Practice Squad

The New York Giants have announced that they’ve signed 15 players to their practice squad.

The full list of players includes:

LB Ty Summers

WR Isaiah Hodgins

WR Miles Boykin

TE Lawrence Cager

TE/FB Jakob Johnson

T Joshua Miles

T Marcellus Johnson

LB Tomon Fox

LB K.J. Cloyd

RB Dante Miller

DT Casey Rogers

DB Raheem Layne

DB Alex Johnson

C Jimmy Morrissey

K Jude McAtamney

Hodgins, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract, but was waived at the start of the 2021 season.

Hodgins spent the past two years bouncing on and off Buffalo’s practice squad and active roster. The Giants claimed Hodgins off waivers in November and re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent last offseason.

In 2023, Hodgins appeared in all 17 games and recorded 21 receptions for 230 yards (11.0 YPC) and three touchdowns.