The New York Giants Signed six players to futures contracts on Monday, including LB Swayze Bozeman.
The full list of players includes:
- LB Swayze Bozeman
- TE Tanner Conner
- LB Trace Ford
- T Reid Holskey
- DB Patrick McMorris
- DB Myles Purchase
Bozeman, 27, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in May. He was among Kansas City’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.
He bounced on and off the Chiefs’ practice squad throughout the 2024 season.
The Bears signed him back in August but released him shortly after. He’s been on and off the Giants active roster throughout this season.
In 2025, Bozeman appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded six tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!