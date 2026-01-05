The New York Giants Signed six players to futures contracts on Monday, including LB Swayze Bozeman.

The full list of players includes:

LB Swayze Bozeman TE Tanner Conner LB Trace Ford T Reid Holskey DB Patrick McMorris DB Myles Purchase

Bozeman, 27, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in May. He was among Kansas City’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Chiefs’ practice squad throughout the 2024 season.

The Bears signed him back in August but released him shortly after. He’s been on and off the Giants active roster throughout this season.

In 2025, Bozeman appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded six tackles.