The New York Giants signed third-round DT Darius Alexander to a four-year rookie contract, the team announced Monday.

That leaves just fourth-round RB Cam Skattebo as the lone unsigned Giants draft pick.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Signed 1 25 Jaxson Dart QB Signed 3 65 Darius Alexander DT Signed 4 105 Cam Skattebo RB 5 154 Marcus Mbow OL Signed 7 219 Thomas Fidone II TE Signed 7 246 Korie Black CB Signed

Alexander, 24, is a former three-star recruit who was the 130th-ranked weakside defensive end in the 2019 recruiting class out of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He committed to Toledo as one of his two FBS offers and was the 12th-ranked recruit in their 2019 class.

He received third-team All-MAC honors in 2023 and second-team All-MAC honors in his final season in 2024.

The Giants selected Alexander with the No. 65 overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,762,070 rookie contract that includes a $1,557,868 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Alexander appeared in 58 games with 27 starts over five seasons at Toledo. He recorded 127 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 13 passes defended and an interception.