Giants Signing CB Paulson Adebo To Three-Year Deal

Update:

Nick Underhill reports the three-year deal for CB Paulson Adebo is worth $54 million, not $30 million which had been floating around.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants are signing CB Paulson Adebo to a three-year deal.

Jordan Raanan says the deal is expected to be around $18 million a season, significantly more than previously reported.

Either way, it’s a solid contract for a young player who had a potential breakout season cut short by injury last year.

Adebo, 25, was a two-year starter at Stanford who was named second-team All-American as a redshirt freshman and was first-team All-PAC 12 both years as a starter. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

The Saints selected Adebo in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $5,045,008 that included a signing bonus of $1,029,097.

In 2024, Adebo appeared in seven games for the Saints and recorded 52 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 10 pass deflections, and three interceptions.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2025 Free Agents list.