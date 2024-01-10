Giants Signing LB Tomon Fox To Futures Deal

The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have signed LB Tomon Fox to a futures deal.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow

players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training

camp.

Fox, 23, went undrafted out of North Carolina back in 2022.

He made the team’s 53-man roster out of the preseason and quickly recorded his first sack in Week 1 against Titan’s QB Ryan Tannehill.

He was then waived by the Giants in 2023 but was re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2023, Fox appeared in one game for the Giants and made one tackle.