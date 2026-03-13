Giants Signing S Elijah Campbell To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants are signing S Elijah Campbell to a one-year deal.

Campbell, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Northern Iowa back in 2018. He signed a three-year, rookie contract with the Browns, but was later waived coming out of the preseason.

Campbell later signed with the Jets practice squad and was promoted to the active roster in 2020 before being claimed by the Dolphins off waivers in 2021. He then returned to Miami on an exclusive rights contract in 2022 and re-signed on three consecutive one-year contracts.

In 2025, Campbell appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and recorded five tackles.