Giants Signing S Landon Collins

According to Josina Anderson, veteran S Landon Collins has decided to sign with the Giants.

Collins visited with the Giants earlier this week, and while it was initially reported a signing wasn’t imminent, it appears things changed.

Anderson says he’s on his way to London to rendezvous with the team ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Packers, and Pat Leonard adds Collins will be signing to the practice squad initially.

Collins, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.12 million rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington that includes $45 million guaranteed.

Collins was set to make a base salary of $11.5 million in 2022 before being released by the Commanders with a June 1 designation.

In 2021, Collins appeared in 13 games for Washington and recorded 81 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, two recoveries, and two pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.