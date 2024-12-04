Giants Starting QB Drew Lock In Week 14

Giants HC Brian Daboll announced that QB Drew Lock will start in Week 14 against the Saints, per Jordan Raanan.

Giants QB Tommy DeVito continues to be limited with his forearm injury, according to Daboll. Lock started last week against the Cowboys after DeVito was hurt in Week 12.

Lock, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract that included a $3,118,776 signing bonus.

Denver traded Lock to the Seahawks as part of a package deal to acquire Russell Wilson back in March of 2022.

The Seahawks re-signed Lock to a one-year, $4 million deal in March of 2023. New York signed Lock this past offseason to a one-year, $5 million contract.

In 2024, Lock has appeared in four games for the Giants with one start and completed 25-41 pass attempts (61 percent) for 187 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed five times for 70 yards and a touchdown.