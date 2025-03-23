Giants Still In Play To Sign Russell Wilson

According to Pro Football Talk, multiple sources informed them it would be presumptuous to assume the Giants were no long interested in signing QB Russell Wilson after adding QB Jameis Winston to the roster last week.

The sources pointed out Winston signed a deal suggesting he’ll be a backup to whoever the Giants add next, whether it’s a veteran or a rookie.

“They are as much/more looking for a veteran starter than the Browns, definitely more than Vikings,” the source said.

PFT adds the Giants are technically still in the mix for former Jets QB Aaron Rodgers but it does not seem like there’s much desire on his part to stay in New York.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend that Wilson could still be in play for the Giants and that the Steelers haven’t ruled out bringing him back either despite their pursuit of Rodgers.

Wilson has taken visits with both the Browns and Giants in the last couple of weeks.

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and completed 63.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He added 43 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.