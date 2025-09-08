Giants Swap Practice Squad Offensive Linemen

The New York Giants have signed OT Reid Holskey to the practice squad and released OT McClendon Curtis in a corresponding move, per the NFL transaction wire.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

DL Elijah Chatman OLB Trace Ford OLB Tomon Fox DL Elijah Garcia C Bryan Hudson WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey G Jake Kubas S Raheem Layne K Jude McAtamney (international) RB Dante Miller DL Jordon Riley WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette CB Dee Williams LB Swayze Bozeman WR Qadir Ismail DB Patrick McMorris OT Reid Holskey

Curtis, 25, signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of UT-Chattanooga following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad, but was shortly signed away by the Seahawks.

Curtis was waived coming out of camp in 2024 and spent the season bouncing on and off the practice squad. The Cardinals signed Curtis to a futures deal for the 2025 season but let him loose in August.

For his career, Curtis has appeared in five games for the Seahawks