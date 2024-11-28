Giants To Start Drew Lock Against Cowboys

Adam Schefter reports that Giants QB Tommy DeVito is expected to miss Thursday’s game against the Cowboys due to a forearm injury.

This clears the way for Drew Lock to get his first start for the Giants with Tim Boyle serving as his backup.

According to Ian Rapoport, DeVito stayed behind in New York to get an MRI on his forearm among other tests before flying to Dallas.

Lock, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract that included a $3,118,776 signing bonus.

Denver traded Lock to the Seahawks as part of a package deal to acquire Russell Wilson back in March of 2022.

The Seahawks re-signed Lock to a one-year, $4 million deal in March of 2023. New York signed Lock this past offseason to a one-year, $5 million contract.

In 2023, Lock appeared in four games for the Seahawks and completed 48-76 pass attempts (63.2 percent) for 543 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.