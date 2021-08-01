Giants Tried Out QB Tommy Stevens & WR Andy Jones

Field Yates reports that the Giants are trying out QB Tommy Stevens and WR Andy Jones.

Stevens, 24, was selected in the seventh round by the Saints in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He signed a four-year, $3.37 million contract with New Orleans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Saints re-signed Stevens to their practice squad before releasing him in November. He signed with the Panthers’ practice squad shortly after and was later promoted in January. Carolina waived him this past offseason.

During his college career at Penn State and Mississippi State, Stevens threw for 1,459 yards while completing 59.9 percent of his passes to go along with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 887 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 29 games.

Jones, 26, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Jacksonville back in 2016. He spent his rookie season on the Cowboys’ practice squad and returned to Dallas on a futures contract the following year.

The Cowboys waived Jones coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Texans. From there, he had a brief stint before joining the Dolphins during the 2019 season.

Miami brought Jones back last year on a futures contract before waiving him during the season. Jones then signed with the 49ers but was later released by the team when they signed DE Anthony Zettel.

In 2018, Jones appeared in eight games for the Lions and caught 11 passes for 80 yards and one touchdown.