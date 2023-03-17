Giants Unlikely To Be Suitor For Odell Beckham Jr, Jets Interested

Jordan Raanan of ESPN mentions that with the Giants re-signing WR Darius Slayton and adding Jeff Smith in free agency, it “solidifies that the Giants will not be players for Odell Beckham Jr.“

However, Dianna Russini reports that the Jets are interested and staying in touch with Beckham’s representatives.

This is notable given that Aaron Rodgers reportedly has Beckham on his “wishlist” of players for the Jets to possibly add this offseason.

The Cowboys, Chiefs and Ravens have all been linked to Beckham in recent days. He held a private workout for interested teams in Arizona last week and there were reportedly 11 teams in attendance including the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens.

Beckham is reportedly seeking a multi-year contract this offseason.

Beckham, 30, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

