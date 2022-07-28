Giants Waive LB Justin Hilliard

According to Mike Garafolo, the Giants are waiving LB Justin Hilliard.

He was suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season and Garafolo adds New York felt like he wasn’t a good fit for their new defensive scheme.

Hilliard, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the 49ers but was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed by the Giants.

In 2021, Hilliard was active for two games but did not record any statistics.