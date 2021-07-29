Giants Waive RB Taquan Mizzell

The Giants announced Thursday they have waived RB Taquan Mizzell.

Mizzell, 27, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed by the Bears.

Chicago waived Mizzell the following year in final roster cuts and spent most of the year on the practice squad. He was waived again in 2019 and caught on with the Saints practice squad. After signing a futures deal with New Orleans, Mizzell was waived in camp. The Giants signed him later in the year and brought him back on a futures deal for 2021.

In 2019, Mizzell appeared in nine games for the Bears and rushed nine times for 16 yards and caught eight passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.