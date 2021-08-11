Giants Waiving DL R.J. McIntosh

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Giants are waiving DL R.J. McIntosh on Wednesday.
McIntosh was a healthy scratch for all 16 games last year.
McIntosh, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants back in 2018. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $2,489,516 contract that included a $321,468 signing bonus with the Giants.
In 2019, McIntosh appeared in 12 games for the Giants and recorded 13 tackles and two sacks.
