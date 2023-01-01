Giants Want Both Daniel Jones & Saquon Barkley Back In 2023

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants would like to bring both QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley back in 2023.

Rapoport says both players are viewed as key pieces to the team’s immediate future and New York plans to try to get a multi-year contract done with both.

Of course, finding the right price for both the player and the team will be critical — Rapoport notes neither will get a blank check — and the Giants have just one franchise tag to use between the two players in absence of a long-term deal.

The Giants had extension talks with Barkley during their bye week and a deal with him could be easier to negotiate since running backs are cheaper than quarterbacks, even if Barkley seeks to reset the market at $16 million a year or more.

According to Over The Cap, the franchise tag is projected to be $12.6 million for running backs and $31.5 million for quarterbacks.

Jones, 25, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season.

In 2022, Jones has appeared in 15 games for the Giants and completed 66.5 percent of his pass attempts for 3,028 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s added 109 rushing attempts for 617 yards (5.7 YPC) and five touchdowns.

Barkley, 25, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option will cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Barkley has appeared in 15 games for the Giants and rushed for 1,254 yards on 163 carries (4.4 YPC) and 10 touchdowns to go along with 55 receptions on 72 targets for 343 yards receiving.

We’ll have more on Jones and Barkley as the news is available.