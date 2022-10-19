Giants Worked Out CB Kendall Sheffield & LB Andre Smith

The New York Giants hosted free agent CB Kendall Sheffield and LB Andre Smith for a workout on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Smith, 25, was drafted in the seventh round by the Panthers out of UNC in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal when the Panthers traded him to the Bills in exchange for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick.

Smith was on and off the Bills’ practice squad before agreeing to a two-year contract worth up to $3 million in 2021.

In 2021, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded four tackles, no sacks and a fumble recovery.

Sheffield, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.3 million rookie contract when the Falcons waived him prior to the start of the season.

The Texans later claimed Sheffield, but waived him with an injury settlement.

Sheffield was set to earn a base salary of $965,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Sheffield appeared in nine games for the Falcons and recorded four tackles and no interceptions.