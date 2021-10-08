Giants Worked Out Kickers Michael Badgley & Aldrick Rosas

According to Field Yates, the Giants brought in free agent kickers Michael Badgley and Aldrick Rosas for workouts on Friday.

Badgely, 26, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2018, but Indianapolis waived him before the season began.

Badgley signed with the Chargers in October of 2018, where he spent the next three seasons as the primary kicker.

This past offseason, Los Angeles tendered Badgley a qualifying offer, and Badgley re-signed with the team on a one-year, $1.1 million deal. He signed on with the Titans back in September but was released after a week.

In 2020, Badgley played in 16 games making 24 of 33 field-goal attempts.

Rosas, 26, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Oregon back 2017. He was unfortunately waived by Tennessee coming out of the preseason and never signed to a team’s practice squad during the regular season.

The Giants signed Rosas to a futures contract for the 2018 season and he went on to have a Pro Bowl season. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019 but was released last offseason.

The Jaguars signed Rosas to their practice squad in September of last year and was eventually promoted to the active roster. Jacksonville elected to waive him and he signed on with the Saints soon after.

New Orleans added him to their practice squad before signing him to their active roster. He was cut loose earlier this week.

In 2021, Rosas appeared in four games and converted 1 of 4 field goals attempts and all 13 extra point tires.