Giants Worked Out Seven, Including Six Punters

The New York Giants had seven players in for a workout on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire, six of whom were punters.

The full list includes:

P Jake Camarda P Cameron Johnston DE Niko Lalos P Pat O’Donnell P Brad Robbins P Ryan Stonehouse

Stonehouse, 25, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in May of 2022. He made the active roster in each of his first three seasons.

Tennessee declined to tender Stonehouse as a restricted free agent in 2025 and he caught on with the Dolphins. From there, the Dolphins waived Stonehouse back in August.

In 2024, Stonehouse appeared in all 17 games and averaged 50.6 yards per punt on 73 attempts, recording seven touchbacks.