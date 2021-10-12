Giants Worked Out Three OL Including Forrest Lamp

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants hosted OT Devery Hamilton, OL Forrest Lamp, and OT Elijah Nkansah for workouts on Tuesday.

The Giants are reportedly signing Hamilton to their practice squad.

Lamp, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $6,666,906, which included a signing bonus of $2,988,660.

The Bills signed Lamp to a one-year contract this past April before placing him on injured reserve in August and released him with a settlement a week later.

In 2020, Lamp appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers and made 16 starts. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 72 guard out of 80 qualifying players.

We have him featured in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.