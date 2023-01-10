Giants Worked Out WR James Washington

According to Field Yates, the New York Giants worked out veteran WR James Washington on Tuesday.

Washington was let go by the Cowboys recently and New York can use more depth potentially in its receiving corps, if not during the postseason then definitely next year.

Washington, 26, was selected in the second round out of Oklahoma State in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,501,346 rookie contract that included a $1,353,704 signing bonus and made a base salary of $1,093,820 for the 2021 season.

Washington was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed with the Cowboys. Dallas waived him in January, though.

In 2022, Washington appeared in two games for the Cowboys but recorded no statistics.