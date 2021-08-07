Giants Working Out Five Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the New York Giants brought in five free agents for workouts on Saturday.

The full list of players who worked out includes:

TE Paul Butler T O’Shea Dugas TE Kalif Jackson DT Trevon McSwain OL Jon Toth

Butler, 28, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of California (PA) back in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to the Raiders’ practice squad.

The Raiders eventually promoted Butler to their active roster. However, he was waived with an injury designation and later reverted to the team’s injured reserve list before signing a futures contract with the Lions.

Detroit waived Butler and he was claimed by the Raiders. Unfortunately, he lasted just a month with the Raiders before being waived. He had another stint with the Raiders before being waived once again.

Butler has yet to appear in an NFL game.