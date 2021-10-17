Giants’ WR C.J. Board Suffers Broken Arm

Giants’ WR C.J. Board suffered a broken arm that required a cast and he was carted off the field against the Rams on Sunday.

Board, 27, originally signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga back in 2018. He was cut loose by Baltimore coming out of the preseason.

Board had brief stints with the Titans and Browns before signing to the Jaguars’ practice squad in 2018. Board was on and off of the taxi squad in 2019 and was eventually claimed off waivers by the Giants last year.

The Giants brought Board back this past March before releasing him and re-signing him to their practice squad.

In 2021, Board has appeared in five games for the Giants, catching six passes for 51 yards.

We will have more news on Board’s injury as it becomes available.