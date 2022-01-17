Giants Wrap Up Interview With 49ers Exec. Adam Peters For GM Job

The New York Giants announced Monday that they’ve completed their interview with 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters for their GM vacancy.

The Giants have now wrapped up interviews with nine candidates for their job:

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Interviewed)

Peters began his career with the Patriots as a scouting assistant back in 2003 and was later promoted to area scout in 2006. He joined the Broncos as their director of college scouting and spent eight years with the franchise.

Peters was hired by the 49ers as their VP of player personnel in 2017. He was promoted to assistant general manager last year.