Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Trying Out For Texans

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, reports that veteran S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is trying out for the Texans during their rookie minicamp.

Clinton-Dix visited with the Raiders back in March but nothing ever came of the meeting.

Clinton-Dix, 28, was taken with the No. 21 overall pick by the Packers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,338,501 contract when the Packers picked up his fifth-year option.

Green Bay later traded Clinton-Dix to Washington in 2018 for a fourth-round pick. He wound up signing a one-year contract with the Bears in 2019.

The Cowboys opted to sign Clinton-Dix to a one-year, $4 million deal with $2.5 million fully guaranteed last year only to release him at the start of the season. He ultimately sat out the season.

For his career, Clinton-Dix has appeared in 96 games for the Packers, Washington and the Bears and recorded 517 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 16 interceptions, a defensive touchdown, four forced fumbles, four recoveries and 33 passes defended over the course of six seasons.