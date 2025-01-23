Hall Of Fame OT Tony Boselli To Aid In Jaguars HC Search

Jonathan Jones reports former Jaguars Hall of Fame OT Tony Boselli is helping Jacksonville with the HC search after the team fired GM Trent Baalke.

Here’s an update on the Jaguars HC search:

Finalists:

Buccaneers OC Liam Coen (Withdrawn)

Raiders DC Patrick Graham

Former Jets HC Robert Saleh

Candidates:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interviewed)

Buccaneers OC Liam Coen (Interviewed)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Eagles OC Kellen Moore ( Interviewed )

( ) Ravens OC Todd Monken ( Interviewed )

Raiders DC Patrick Graham ( Interviewed )

( ) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh ( Interviewed )

( ) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

Boselli, 52, was the second-overall pick to the Jaguars out of USC in the 1995 NFL Draft. He re-signed with the team after his rookie deal expired but was lost to Houston in an expansion draft in 2002. Boselli retired after one season with the Texans where he never played due to injury.

In his career, Boselli appeared in 91 games over seven seasons for the Jaguars, making most of his starts at left tackle.