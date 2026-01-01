If Colts Regime Returns In 2026, Plan Is To Extend QB Daniel Jones

Per ESPN’s Stephen Holder, the current Colts’ regime plans to re-sign QB Daniel Jones in the spring and hope for a quick recovery with the belief he can be their long-term quarterback.

Holder questioned whether Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon has endorsed that plan, which would probably suggest GM Chris Ballard and HC Shane Steichen will return in 2026 if she did.

Jones is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after playing on a one-year, $14 million deal in 2025. Per OverTheCap.com, the 2026 projected franchise tag for quarterbacks is $46,073,000 if the Colts wanted to go that route.

Jones, 28, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

Jones was granted his release by the Giants after being benched in 2024 and was later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad. He then signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Colts for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Colts and completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

