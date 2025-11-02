Jaelan Phillips Most Likely Dolphins Edge Rusher To Be Traded

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on the Sunday pregame show that Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips is the most likely of three Miami edge rushers to be traded before Tuesday’s deadline.

Bradley Chubb and Matt Judon have also elicited varying degrees of interest but Phillips is the prize other teams have in mind.

There’s been heavy buzz about the Eagles pursuing Phillips, as DC Vic Fangio coached Phillips for a year in Miami before taking the job with the Eagles and is reportedly a big fan. Edge rusher is a sore spot for the Eagles that they’ve been trying to rbeuild.

Dianna Russini also reported that several teams have inquired about Phillips, including the 49ers, Eagles and Patriots.

Phillips, 26, was a one-year starter at Miami and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2020. The Dolphins drafted Phillips with pick No. 18 overall in the 2021 draft.

He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $14,018,203 contract with the Dolphins that included a $7,555,057 signing bonus when the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $13.251 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Phillips has appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, and one fumble recovery.

We will have more on Phillips and the Dolphins as it becomes available.