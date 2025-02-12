Jags Completed Interview With Terrance Gray For GM Position

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they’ve completed an interview with Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray for their general manager position.
Here’s an update on Jacksonville’s GM search:
- Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)
- Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Requested)
- Rams director of scouting James Gladstone (Requested)
- Giants’ assistant GM Brandon Brown (Requested)
- Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Requested)
- Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Requested)
Gray began his executive career as the Chiefs’ player development and player Personnel from 2003-2005. From there, he spent 11 years as a college scout with the Vikings before joining the Bills in 2017 as director of college scouting.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!