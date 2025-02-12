Jags Completed Interview With Terrance Gray For GM Position

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they’ve completed an interview with Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray for their general manager position.

Here’s an update on Jacksonville’s GM search:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg

Rams director of scouting James Gladstone

Giants' assistant GM Brandon Brown

Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown

Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray

Gray began his executive career as the Chiefs’ player development and player Personnel from 2003-2005. From there, he spent 11 years as a college scout with the Vikings before joining the Bills in 2017 as director of college scouting.