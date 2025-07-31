Jaguars Activate LB Dennis Gardeck From PUP List

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have activated LB Dennis Gardeck off the PUP list.

The veteran linebacker is working back from a torn ACL suffered in October last year with Arizona.

Gardeck, 30, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Sioux Falls in 2018. Arizona re-signed Gardeck as a restricted free agent to the second-round tender, which was worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season.

He re-signed with Arizona again on a three-year, $12 million deal back in March of 2022 and played out the final year of that deal. Gardeck was testing free agency when he signed with the Jaguars in June.

In 2024, Gardeck appeared in seven games for the Cardinals and recorded 22 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and two pass deflections.