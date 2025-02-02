Jaguars Also Tried To Flip DC Patrick Graham From Raiders At Last Minute

According to Josina Anderson, the Jaguars made a last-ditch attempt to sway Raiders DC Patrick Graham from remaining in Las Vegas and taking the same role on their staff.

However, Anderson says Graham had already given his word to the Raiders at that point and did not want to renege.

The Jaguars interviewed Graham for their head coaching vacancy the same day they ended up hiring former Buccaneers OC Liam Coen for the role. However, they were still interested in bringing Graham on as Coen’s defensive coordinator.

The veteran coach, who is held in high regard around the league and had a lot of options after his contract with the Raiders expired following this past season, ultimately decided the best course of action was to stay in Las Vegas as new HC Pete Carroll‘s defensive coordinator.

Graham, 45, began his coaching career at Wagner as a graduate assistant back in 2002. He later spent three years at Richmond before landing his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2009 as a defensive coaching assistant.

After seven years in New England, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coach in 2016. Graham joined the Packers a year later as their LBs coach and run game coordinator before taking the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job in 2019.

From there, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

The Raiders hired Graham for the same position back in 2022.