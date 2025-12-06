Jaguars Announce Four Moves, Activate S Eric Murray From IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 14 game.

The full list includes:

Jaguars activated S Eric Murray from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Jaguars waived RB Cody Schrader .

. Jaguars elevated DB Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and WR Austin Trammell to their active roster.

Murray, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was later traded to the Browns in return for DE Emmanuel Ogbah.

Murray played out the final year of his four-year, $2,967,304 contract before signing with the Texans on a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million in 2020. He reworked his deal in 2022 to add another year in 2023 and re-signed a one-year deal for 2024.

The Jaguars signed him to a three-year, $22.5 million contract in March.

In 2025, Murray has appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and recorded 34 tackles, one interception, and four pass defenses.