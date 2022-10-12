Jaguars Announce Four Roster Moves

The Jaguars announced four roster moves this week including signing OL John Miller and DT Corey Peters to the active roster.

• Signed OL John Miller and DL Corey Peters to the active roster.

• Signed LB Rashod Berry and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to the practice squad. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 12, 2022

The following is an updated list of Jaguars practice squad players:

WR Kevin Austin Jr.

OL Coy Cronk

CB Gregory Junior

S Ayo Oyelola (International)

QB E.J. Perry

TE Gerrit Prince

RB Mekhi Sargent

OL Darryl Williams

K James McCourt

S Josh Thompson

WR Seth Williams

WR Jaylon Moore

LB Ty Summers

C James Murray

DT Nick Thurman

LB Rashod Berry

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Miller, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed a three-year $16.5 million deal with the Bengals in 2019.

However, the Bengals released him after just one season and he quickly signed with the Panthers on a one-year, $4 million deal. He re-signed with Carolina for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Miller appeared in 10 games for the Panthers, making 10 starts for them at guard.