Jaguars Announce Four Roster Moves

The Jaguars announced four roster moves this week including signing OL John Miller and DT Corey Peters to the active roster.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the following roster moves, the team announced today.
• Signed OL John Miller and DL Corey Peters to the active roster.
• Signed LB Rashod Berry and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to the practice squad.
The team is also signing LB Rashod Berry and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to their practice squad.
The following is an updated list of Jaguars practice squad players:
- WR Kevin Austin Jr.
- OL Coy Cronk
- CB Gregory Junior
- S Ayo Oyelola (International)
- QB E.J. Perry
- TE Gerrit Prince
- RB Mekhi Sargent
- OL Darryl Williams
- K James McCourt
- S Josh Thompson
- WR Seth Williams
- WR Jaylon Moore
- LB Ty Summers
- C James Murray
- DT Nick Thurman
- LB Rashod Berry
- DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
Miller, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed a three-year $16.5 million deal with the Bengals in 2019.
However, the Bengals released him after just one season and he quickly signed with the Panthers on a one-year, $4 million deal. He re-signed with Carolina for the 2021 season.
In 2021, Miller appeared in 10 games for the Panthers, making 10 starts for them at guard.
