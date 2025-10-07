Jaguars Announce Three Moves, Including TE Brenton Strange To IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have placed TE Brenton Strange on injured reserve with a hip injury.

Signed WR Tim Jones to the practice squad

Released WR Erik Ezukanma from the practice squad — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 7, 2025

He’ll miss at least the next four games before he’s eligible to return to the lineup.

Strange, 24, was named third-team All-Big Ten for Penn State in 2022. He was drafted by the Jaguars with the No. 61 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third yer of a four-year, $6,114,333 rookie contract that includes a $1,446,788 signing bonus.

In 2025, Strange has appeared in five games for the Jaguars and caught 20 of 24 targets for 204 yards and no touchdowns.