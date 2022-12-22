Jaguars Call Up Two Players For Thursday Night Football

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday that they’ve elevated OL Coy Cronk and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to their active roster for Thursday’s game against the Jets.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have elevated OL Coy Cronk and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad for tonight’s game via standard elevation, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) December 22, 2022

Ledbetter, 28, is a former sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Arkansas in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract when he was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason.

Ledbetter signed on with the Buccaneers’ practice squad shortly after clearing waivers unclaimed. After a brief stint on the Ravens’ practice squad, he returned to Tampa Bay before joining the Jaguars this year.

For his career, Ledbetter has appeared in 20 games and recorded 18 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.