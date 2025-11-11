Jaguars CB/WR Travis Hunter Had Season-Ending LCL Surgery

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars and first-round CB/WR Travis Hunter elected for season-ending surgery, ending his rookie season.

While Hunter got some good news about his ACL being intact, he ended up needing to have his LCL repaired. Rapoport says he has a six-month timeline to return to full football activities, which should have him back toward the end of the offseason with plenty of time before training camp.

Hunter, 22, was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class and originally committed to Florida State. Hunter later flipped his commitment to Jackson State to play for legendary NFL CB Deion Sanders, becoming the first five-star to sign with an HBCU.

After a season at Jackson State, Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado in 2023. He was a two-way player as both a cornerback and wide receiver, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024 for his efforts.

The Jaguars used the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select Hunter. He signed a four-year, $46.65 million fully guaranteed contract with a $30.57 million signing bonus, paid entirely upfront.

In 2025, Hunter appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and caught 28 passes for 298 yards receiving and one touchdown. He also has 15 tackles, a fumble recovery and three pass defenses.