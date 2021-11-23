Jaguars Designate DT Jay Tufele For Return Off IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they designated DT Jay Tufele for return off injured reserve on Tuesday.

Tufele was put on injured reserve in October with a broken hand.

Tufele, 22, was drafted by the Jaguars out of USC in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $4,305,687 rookie contract that includes a $825,687 signing bonus.

Tufele has appeared in one game for Jacksonville and has yet to record a stat.

During his college career, Tufele appeared in 33 games and started 29 at defensive tackle, recording 104 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass defenses.