Jaguars Elevate DL Corey Peters To Active Roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday that they’ve elevated veteran DL Corey Peters to their active roster for Week 5’s game.

Peters, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2010. He was in the final year of his three-year, $10.5 million contract when he signed a three-year, $12 million extension with Arizona in 2017.

Peters became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and decided on returning to Arizona on a one-year deal. The Jaguars signed him to their practice squad last week.

In 2021, Peters appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and recorded 24 tackles, no sacks, a fumble recovery, and a pass defense.