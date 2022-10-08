Jaguars Elevate DL Corey Peters To Active Roster

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday that they’ve elevated veteran DL Corey Peters to their active roster for Week 5’s game. 

Peters, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2010. He was in the final year of his three-year, $10.5 million contract when he signed a three-year, $12 million extension with Arizona in 2017.

Peters became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and decided on returning to Arizona on a one-year deal. The Jaguars signed him to their practice squad last week. 

In 2021, Peters appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and recorded 24 tackles, no sacks, a fumble recovery, and a pass defense.

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply