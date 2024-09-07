Jaguars Elevate S Terrell Edmunds For Week 1

The Jaguars announced on Saturday that they have elevated veteran S Terrell Edmunds for Week 1.

Edmunds, 27, was taken with the No. 28 overall pick out of Virginia Tech in 2018 by the Steelers. He finished his four-year, $10,697,790 rookie contract that included a $5,860,212 signing bonus.

Pittsburgh declined his fifth-year option before re-signing him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in 2022. He caught on with the Eagles to a one-year contract last offseason before getting traded to the Titans.

Edmunds caught on with the Jags this offseason and was cut before being signed back to the practice squad.

In 2023, Edmunds appeared in nine games for the Titans and seven games for the Eagles, recording 48 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.