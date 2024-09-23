Jaguars Elevate Two For Monday Night Football

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have elevated TE Josiah Deguara and CB Christian Braswell from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s game against the Bills.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have elevated TE Josiah Deguara and CB Christian Braswell to the active roster from the practice squad for tonight’s game via standard elevation, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) September 23, 2024

Players can be activated three times per season from the practice squad to the active roster and return back without having to pass through waivers.

Deguara, 27, was a two-year starter at Cincinnati and earned first-team All-AAC honors last season. The Packers selected him with the No. 94 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Deguara signed a four-year, $4,547,766 rookie contract that included an $867,467 signing bonus. He played out the final year of his contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with the Jaguars.

However he was released coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2023, Deguara appeared in 15 games for the Packers and caught eight passes for 65 yards receiving and no touchdowns.