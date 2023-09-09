Jaguars Elevating DL Ross Blacklock

The Jaguars announced on Saturday that they are elevating DL Ross Blacklock to the active roster for Week 1.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have elevated DL Ross Blacklock to the active roster from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game via standard elevation, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) September 9, 2023

Blacklock, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Texans in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $7,947,441 rookie contract that included a $3,339,957 signing bonus.

The Texans traded Blacklock to the Vikings last year in exchange for a sixth and seventh-round pick. He was among their final roster cuts during this offseason.

In 2022, Blacklock appeared in 11 games for the Vikings and recorded two total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.