Jaguars Expected To Hire Trent Baalke As GM

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are expected to hire Trent Baalke as their next General Manager and that a deal is “slated to be soon.”

This will retain Baalke to new HC Urban Meyer‘s front office staff after being named the team’s interim GM back in November after they parted ways with former GM David Caldwell.

The full interview list for the Jaguars includes:

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars interim GM Trent Baalke (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Texans GM Rick Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants GM Jerry Reese (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints VP/assistant GM-pro personnel Terry Fontenot (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Brown GM Ray Farmer (Interviewed)

Baalke, 56, began working for the Jets as a personnel scout in 1998 before joining the Redskins 2001. After four years in Washington, Baalke was hired as the 49ers’ Western region scout and worked his way up to general manager.

Baalke was named Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association back in 2011 after the team won 13 games. He spent six years in the position but was fired in 2017 after another disappointing season.

The Jaguars hired Baalke this past February as their director of pro personnel.

During his tenure with the 49ers, the team produced a record of 57-31-1, which includes three playoff appearances and a conference title in 2012.